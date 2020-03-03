The final FA Cup tie of the fifth round, Manchester United at Derby County, has a pretty obvious, natural headline story angle. That would be United’s all time leading scorer, Wayne Rooney, taking on his former team.
“I love the club,” said Rooney, now a striker for the Rams. “It’s a team I want to do well, I want to win but for this 90 minutes, 120 minutes I want them to lose to try and go through.”
“I’ve come here as a Manchester United player in the FA Cup and I know what it means to the fans, the players, the staff to have Manchester United come in. It’s a big day for a football club, and a big challenge.”
The now Derby County Captain admitted that he liked his new side’s chances for a victory when the draw was announced.
Asked what he thought upon first seeing the draw, Wazza responded:
“That we had a chance. At the time Manchester United weren’t in the greatest of form but they’ve picked up over the last few weeks.”
Yes, he’s absolutely right, and it’s January transfer window addition Bruno Fernandes, largely, who’s helped lead United out of that very rough patch. In terms of team news for this affair, the big development surrounding Paul Pogba, who is set to return to training this week. While this match will likely be too soon for him to feature, it won’t be long before he’s on the pitch again.
Two players could be available for selection are defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah. Neither has featured this calendar year, with Tuanzebe out two months plus, with an undisclosed injury, while Fosu-Mensah had suffered another injury while coming back from the knee ligament damage he suffered in January.
Manchester Evening News report that the duo will feature for United’s U23s against Stoke tonight. Meanwhile Marcus Rashford and Lee Grant remain long term injury absentees and winger Daniel James has a knock which forced him to miss the Everton draw and he’s thus a doubt for this one.
Manchester United at Derby County FYIs
March 5, 2pm, Pride Park
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
TV: BT Sport
Form Guide: Derby County – WLDDL Man United – DWWDW
Referee: Craig Pawson
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Derby County 0
