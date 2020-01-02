Man United at Wolves Team News (FA Cup): Pogba, Dalot, Boly

Manchester are tied for first, all-time, in FA Cup final appearances (20) and runner-up finishes (8). They are second, only to Arsenal in FA Cup titles with 12. They most recently won it all in 2016, under Louis van Gaal who was then sacked the same weekend, and finished runner-up in 2018.
In other words, the Red Devils have had a lot of success in this tournament and they’ll carry that confidence into Saturday’s 3rd round clash at Wolverhampton Wanderers. In turning to the team news for this one, we’ll start with Wolves.
There are no new injury concerns, but Willy Boly and Morgan Gibbs-White remain long-term absentees with ankle and back injuries respectively.
Flipping over to United Paul Pogba is again unavailable, and now facing a potential 3-4 weeks on the sideline. He suffered an injury set back with his ankle/foot, and once again the initial assessment of the situation has proven to be wrong.
Again the timeline for his return is shifting, so it’s definitely a fluid situation. Joining him on the sidelines for this one are Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Scott McTominay and Marcos Rojo.
Manchester United at Wolverhampton Wanderers FA Cup 3rd Round FYIs
United starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Kickoff: Sat Jan 4, Molineux Stadium 5:31pm
TV: BT Sport 1
Form guide across all competitions: United- LWWLWD Wolves- LWWLWD
Odds via Sky Bet: United 9/5 Draw 23/10 Wolves 11/8
Wolves 2, United 1
The Red Devils are winless in their last four trips to the Midlands, and thus it’s difficult to spring the upset here. Both teams have been maddeningly inconsistent all season, especially lately, so it’s a difficult match to size up.
