Man United at Everton Team News: Martial, Tuanzebe, Gomes

Manchester United have another major injury concern as they head to Everton for the weekend Premier League fixture on Sunday. Forward Anthony Martial is out again, and that is definitely a blow, especially with leading scorer Marcus Rashford likely done for the season. How long the Frenchman will be out remains to be seen, as his injury may not be that serious.
However, United certainly have some big time fixtures coming up in March: the FA Cup clash with Derby County, the Europa League round of 16 battle with Lask, the second Manchester Derby and more, so they’ll need all their weapons able to fire for the run in here.
Elsewhere, defender Axel Tuanzebe, who has been out since mid-December, is back in training, continuing recovery from a thigh injury. In addition to Rashford, Paul Pogba and Lee Grant are also out for certain.
Flipping over to the hosts, Andre Gomes may make his first start since recovering from a horrific ankle injury for the Toffees. Meanwhile Lucas Digne could return from injury to play at left-back.
Manchester United at Everton FYIs
March 1, 2pm, Goodison Park
Starting XI Predictions for both sides: go to this link
Result probability: Everton win 38% Draw 28% Manchester United win 34%
Key stat: just eight points separates fourth and 11th place in the table, meaning the margins for error are very small in a race that is extremely crowded for European qualification places.
Premier League Form Guide: Manchester United WWDLL Everton WDDWW
Prediction: Everton 1, United 1
