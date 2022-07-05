Manchester United Transfer Talk: Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia

After an extremely slow, and by extremely slow, we really mean that, start to the summer transfer window, Manchester United are finally starting to get the ball rolling now. We have not just one, but two done deals to discuss.
First we have Feyenoord left back Tyrell Malacia, who has been officially announced as the very first signing of the Erik ten Hag era. Also, an agreement has been reached on free agent Christian Eriksen, who will sign a three year contract. Let’s talk transfers.
DONE DEAL: Manchester United have signed Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord on an initial four-year deal, with the option for a further year.
Erik ten Hag’s first signing.
(image via @ManUtd) pic.twitter.com/NnyizoUiZM
— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 5, 2022
Reads the club statement attributed to Malacia, 22: “It’s an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United. This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager [Erik ten Hag] leading us.
“I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players.
“Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt. I’ll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to me and my family.
“None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for them. Now I’m ready to focus on the future with United, and help my new club achieve success.”
John Murtough, Manchester United football director, said: “Tyrell is an exciting, dynamic young footballer with excellent experience for his age, including five seasons in the Eredivisie, a European final and full international honours for the Netherlands.
“We look forward to seeing him continue to develop under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and his coaching team in the years ahead.
“Everyone at Manchester United welcomes Tyrell to the club.”
On to Eriksen, who had been linked to his former club of Tottenham Hotspur, until they cooled their interest. The Danish international and ultimate comeback story moves over on a free after having seen his Brentford contract expire.
The 30-year-old attacking midfielder was instrumental in helping Brentford FC secure safety, with a mid-table finish in the Premier League this season. It was the Bees first season in the top flight, since the middle of the last century.
Perhaps after Malacia and Eriksen, the next acquisitions will be either Frenkie de Jong and/or Antony.
Welcome to the window, Man United, we’ve been waiting for you.
