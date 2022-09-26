Another international break continues to drag along, very very slowly, but in a few days we can start previewing the Manchester Derby. Somehow, someway, we’ve got an assortment of Manchester United news and notes. But before we dive into the next round, here are the links to the previous editions that you we did earlier, just in case you might have missed them. and

And here are the players covered in them: Christian Eriksen, Cristiano Ronaldo; Scott McTominay Donny van de Beek, Bruno Fernandes; Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford; Ronaldo, Eriksen, Mason Greenwood, Casemiro; Rashford, Anthony Martial.

We start with Christian Eriksen, and yes, this is the third time we’ve covered him in a Man United News and Notes segment this international break. It’s deserved as he’s United’s player of the month, and he’s totally been bossing it for Denmark too. He’s been scoring goals and winning Man of the Match awards this international session. Basically, he’s the new midfield maestro, drawing praise from club legend, former assistant coach and master midfielder himself, Michael Carrick.

“I’m not surprised one bit [by Eriksen’s form],” Carrick said of United’s best free transfer pick up this summer.

“I played against him a lot; I watched him a lot. I like him a lot. He’s a fantastic footballer. He’s clever, he’s smart.”

Carrick discussed Eriksen’s versatility, as the great Dane has played in multiple midfield roles for United. He’s been used as a false-nine, in addition to both attacking and holding midfield roles.

“It almost doesn’t matter what position he plays,” said Carrick.

“He can adapt. He’s just a clever, intelligent footballer with great quality. I was pleased when we signed him, and he’s not surprised me one bit.

“He’s a top player.”

Kasper Schmeichel raved about Eriksen too, calling him “world class.”

Elsewhere, sticking with new summer signings, left back Tyrell Malacia opened up about his disagreement with Netherlands head coach (and of course former United manager) Louis van Gaal. The clash arose over LVG deciding to stick Malacia at center back, instead of his usual position on the left.

Malacia was quoted by Dutch outlet De Telegraaf as saying: “I went two or three times too much forward. That is not possible in this position as quickly. But I was corrected by others.

“I didn’t agree with it at the time, yes. That’s right. After the game we talked about that moment for a while and then it was over. I’m comfortable with United at the moment. The national coach thinks that I should also be able to play in the centre of the defence. But I feel best on the left.”

??? Louis van Gaal: “I put Malacia in the left centre-back position because Martins Indi won’t be in the World Cup squad due to injury. I had to see other players in that position and I wanted to see what Malacia could do.” #MUFC pic.twitter.com/b0gDXj74aF — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) September 26, 2022

And here above, in the embedded Tweet, you can see what the Iron Tulip had to say about the situation.

