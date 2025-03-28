Welcome to part two of our Man United Team News for the Nottingham Forest clash. Yes, when a team has as many injuries as United have, you need two pieces to get to them all. You certainly have some long-term injury absentees to cover, the likes of Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, Lisandro Martinez and more.

So we’ll just dive right into that now, starting with Shaw.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. April 1, 8pm, the City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottingham, UK

PL Position, Form: Nottingham Forest 3rd, 54 pts, LLDWW Manchester United 13th, 37 pts, LDWDW

Google Result Probability: Nottingham Forest 43% Draw 27% Manchester United 30%

Man United Team News vs Nottingham Forest

You’ve maybe seen some United supporters on social media refer to Shaw as “the best left back in the world,” and well, when he’s match fit and in top form, yes, you can make that argument. However, that is almost never the case. He is very rarely not injured these days, and while he won’t play at Nottingham Forest, he could be back in the next couple of weeks or so.

Shifting gears to Mainoo, who was probably the team’s MVP in 2023-24, is still recovering from an unspecified muscular injury of some sort.

Mainoo could come back in mid-April.

The situation is worse for this season’s MVP, Amad Diallo, his ankle injury will keep him out the tail end of the season.

And of course, nothing has changed with Lisandro Martinez, the team’s best defender, who has long been shelved, due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Are you guys noticing the theme here yet? It’s not just that United have a lot of injuries, and a lot of serious injuries.

It’s also that their best players have serious injuries.

