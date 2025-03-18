It’s the last international break of the 2024-25 season, one that has been very forgettable for Manchester United. Although, it’s worth noting that United went into the FIFA break with some momentum. Maybe they’ll carry that over to April 1, when they visit surprisingly good Nottingham Forest, and of course, into the Manchester derby the following weekend. Without further ado, let’s get to the latest fitness news on the squad, with a focus here on Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, Altay Bayindir, Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu.

Kobbie Mainoo

The side’s best overall player last season, and genuine midfield maestro, Mainoo has an unspecified muscle injury is looking at an Apr 13 return.

Amad Diallo

Team’s best overall player, probably, and certainly the best offensive weapon, could return in early to mid May. That’s the best case scenario, in regards to his ankle injury recovery and rehabilitation.

Lisandro Martinez

Team’s best overall defender is done for the season, due to his cruciate ligament injury.

Altay Bayindir

Backup keeper supposedly has a knock, but that doesn’t check out, given how long he’s been gone and the fact that no one has a timeline for his return. That sounds more major while “knocks” are just minor.

Ayden Heaven

Youngster has an unknown injury/timeline for return. Manager Ruben Amorim said on Sunday: “‘He’s a young kid. He doesn’t know how to explain what he’s feeling, so it’s hard for us to know something. He’s a bit a little bit more calm now, but we have to assess during the week. It’s a shame if he has something for quite a long [time].”

Patrick Dorgu

Is eligible to return from suspension for the next game, April 1.

International Break Injury Updates

