Man United vs Villarreal Team News: Maguire, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United have what is probably the toughest game of their UEFA Champions League group stage coming up when they host Villarreal on Wednesday.
We regard this match-up of last season’s UEFA Europa League final to be the toughest of the lot for United because a.) their home form has been inferior to their road form lately and b.) the Spanish side is the toughest opponent United will play in group F.
Manchester United vs Villarreal (UCL Group Stage) FYIs
Kickoff: Wed Sept 29, 8pm Old Trafford
Form Guide: United WLWLL Villareal DDDWD
Manchester United Team News
United enter this clash dead last in the group standings, having lost their European opener, in devastating and shocking fashion, to Young Boys a couple weeks ago.
In other words, they badly need need this result, and in order to get it, they might have to do without three of the starting four in their back line.
Both Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire had to leave left the shock home loss to Aston Villa this past weekend due to injury. Both the team captain and the first choice left back are doubts here while we await fitness updates.
Elsewhere Aaron Wan-Bissaka is suspended here, having been shown red against Young Boys. Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo remain out as long term injury absentees.
The good news is that Edinson Cavani is now back fully fit, and could have a larger role here, after having just featured in a cameo role.
Prediction: United 2, Villarreal 1
While the Yellow Submarine just showed us, four months ago, they know how to beat the Red Devils, I’m still picking the hosts here.
