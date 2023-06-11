Man United Transfer Talk: Maguire, Rice, Kane, Disasi

Manager United manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear- his club needs to invest in the roster this summer. He’s outlined his transfer window ambitions to his bosses above him in the club hierarchy. We’ve also identified the top three positions of need for United. So there is noting else left to do except dive right in to some transfer window talk.

Let’s start with the albatross that is the Harry Maguire contract.

The man who broke then transfer fee record for a defender, when he moved over from Leicester City a few summers ago has been disaster class. So much so that observers criticizing his form has become an even bigger story than the loss of form itself. He’s fallen out of favor under Ten Hag, making just eight starts in the league. And a lot of those were just out of need, due to injuries.

According to ESPN, he’s been offered to Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. It could be a good fit, but it all could depend on how they restructure the 30-year-old English international’s contract/salary structure.

Sticking with West Ham and England, in case you missed it, David Sullivan, Chairman of the East London club said this week that he’s 99% sure midfield maestro Declan Rice will leave this summer. Here is a link more on that.

He could return to his boyhood club of Chelsea, but that’s complicated, to say the least. Arsenal are said to be in pole position, with United definitely interested as well. Shifting gears to the back line, United are said to be interested in AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi, according to Sky Sports, as seen in the tweet below

United doing due diligence on a number of other defenders including Monaco’s Axel Disasi. It’s thought Disasi wants to join United. With regard to strikers, United seriously looking at alternatives to Harry Kane & could formalise interest in Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojland. #MUFC 2/2 https://t.co/1XKrOlYzcP — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) June 9, 2023

As you can see the tweet also quote-tweeted a discussion of Napoli central defender Kim Min-Jae as an option, and circled back to the Harry Kane rumors. We covered Min-Jae in the last edition of United transfer talk.

As for Kane, it looks like United will just need to move on from their very long-standing interest in him.

Daniel Levy just will not want to sell his talisman to an English rival, especially when he can cash in via Real Madrid instead. The timing is perfect, as the Bernabeau needs to replace Karim Benzema. Football.London has more.

