Man United News: Maguire, Rashford, Rooney, Evra, Fergie

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of news items, related to the club, circulating today. There have been multiple reports indicating that the Premier League could return to action in June, and potentially play matches behind closed doors.
That is of course contingent on containment and mitigation of the coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, please check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained. Quarantine is definitely a time that requires creativity, and we do our best to provide that.
We start today with the first of two items that showcase United players performing philanthropy in these times of need.
United captain Harry Maguire has set up a plan in his hometown of Mosborough to deliver essential food supplies to the elderly. When gratitude was shown for his efforts on social media, he even responded to the person who thanked him by replying on Twitter: “My pleasure #StaySafe”.
Elsewhere United’s leading scorer, Marcus Rashford, has shown his gratitude for those on the front lines of this pandemic fight by giving back to a National Health Service worker. It all began when Josh Howes tweeted at Rashford, telling the English international how much he misses football right now.
The exchange concluded with Rashford setting him up with free tickets once football finally resumes.
Rashford has done a phenomenal job giving back and interacting with fans during this pandemic. His interaction with a child who wrote about him for a learning-at-home school project was adorable and heart-warming.
And finally, we’re all doing what we can to stay connected to people in spirit, while remaining physically distant. One way to do that is social media, and since so many of us are working from home right now, it’s easy to spend a lot of time on these platforms.
What you do with that time spent on social media is up to the account holder, but club legend Patrice Evra did made this concoction with the Faceswap app:
Yes, that is indeed a face swap of Sir Alex Ferguson and Wayne Rooney, to create “Sir Wayne Roogusson.” I think we’re all ready for real football to return.
