Man United vs Fulham Team News: Maguire, Martial, Mawson, Kongolo

May 15, 2021
The weirdest thing about Manchester United’s midweek, 4-2 loss to arch-rival Liverpool is how much the result flew under the radar. The biggest game in English football, the British El Clasico, and what happened on the pitch takes a backseat to what occurred outside Old Trafford.

The shape, size and scale of the supporter protests against United’s owning entity, the Glazer family, on that evening transcended football. United were playing their third league fixture in five days this past week, due to the Liverpool match having to be rescheduled. Why was it called off the first time? Because of those same protests against the Glazers of course.

Manchester United vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: 6pm GMT, Tue. May 18, Old Trafford

Series history: Manchester United wins 52, Draws 19,  Fulham wins 14

Odds: Manchester United win -260,  Draw  +410,  Fulham win +600

Premier League Position:  Manchester United 2nd, 70 pts   Fulham FC 18th, 27 pts

Premier League Form Guide:  Manchester United LLWDW    Fulham FC LLLDL

Team news for both sides

Team captain Harry Maguire will not be risked in another match this season, other than the Europa League final against Villareal. And that’s if his ankle heals in time. Forward Anthony Martial is healing, but he won’t be fit in time for this one. He also may not feature again this season; we’ll just have to see.

Dan James is out as is Phil Jones, and if you forgot the latter is still on the team, well, you’re not alone. Switching to Fulham, their skipper is out as well, as Tom Cairney (knee) hasn’t featured since suffering that injury in December.

Alfie Mawson and Terence Kongolo are also long-term injury absentees. Ditto for Kevin McDonald. The Craven Cottagers are already relegated, so it will be interesting to see what kind of effort they decide to mount in this one.

Prediction: United 2, Fulham 0

United’s home finale could be a weird one, and why not as 2020-21 have been weird years.

