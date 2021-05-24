United vs Villareal (UEL Final) Team News: Maguire, Martial, Foyth, Chukwueze

May 24, 2021 By 2 Comments
Manchester United takes on Spanish side Villareal in Gdansk, Poland on Wednesday night, and should they triumph, it will mark the first trophy of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era.

United come into this on a high, 2-1 winners at Wolves on Championship Sunday. The Red Devils  got goals from 19-year old forward Anthony Elanga, his first for the club, and from crafty veteran, but now fringe player Juan Mata.

Europa League Final FYIs

Kickoff: May 26, Gdansk, 8pm

TV: BT Sport      Stream: ManUtd.com

Series History: four previous meetings, all goalless draws

United finished runner-up in the Premier League table, and undefeated on the road, the last team to do that was Arsene Wenger’s 2003/04 “Invincibles.” This season also marked the first time that United were in first place after Jan 1.

Team News for Both Sides

Team captain Harry Maguire is still sidelined with an ankle injury, and he’s losing a race against time to be fit enough to feature here. He’s a strong doubt for this one, as is Frenchman Anthony Martial. Maguire is one of the team’s most important and best performing players this season, and his absence would be a major difference maker.

For the Yellow Submarine, the club remains hopeful that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Juan Foyth can still overcome his hamstring issue and feature in the trophy clash.

Hopes are not as high for Samuel Chukwueze, who like Foyth, suffered injury in the semifinal tie versus Arsenal, and hasn’t featured in any comptition since.

europa-league

Prediction: United 2, Villareal 1 

Party like it’s 2017 United fans. Expect OGS’ men to get their second Europa title in four seasons, and with that, possibly propel themselves to better things in 2021/22.

  1. Apollos bari-eeba says
    May 24, 2021 at 9:41 AM

    Glory glory glory man united. We will win villareal 5 goals to nothing.

  2. David says
    May 24, 2021 at 11:33 AM

    I think utd wil win 3-1 glory,glory man utd

