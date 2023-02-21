Man United Team News vs FC Barcelona: Maguire, Martial, Antony

Right now, everything Manchester United starts and ends with the ownership situation as a bidding war, leading to a potential sale, is now in process. We’ve covered that already, over at this link, and in the meantime, oh there is a big game to play! Let’s look at the squad fitness situation, for manager Erik ten Hag’s side as FC Barcelona come in for the second of the two legged UEFA Europa League round of 16 playoff.

Honestly, we might look back at this tie later, and see that it was the true UEL title match, am I right?

Man United vs FC Barcelona UEL FYIs

Kickoff: Thu Feb 23, 8pm GMT, Old Trafford

Competition: Europa League, Round of 16, Leg 2/2, Aggregate Score 2-2

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Man United vs FC Barcelona Tale of the Tape: go here

Latest News on the United Ownership Derby: go here

Team News: Man United FC Barcelona

Starting XI Predictions: Man United FC Barcelona

Central defender Harry Maguire, as well as forwards Antony and Anthony Martial are doubts while Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek remain out as long-term injury absentees. There is good news though, as Casemiro, Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez are all back eligible, having served suspensions.

Prediction: United 2, FC Barcelona 1

The Red Devils will be moving on, and the hero here…….will be Jadon Sancho, as he’ll net the game winner! What a great story that will make for everyone involved, given all that he’s been through lately.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories