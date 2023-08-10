Man United Team News vs Wolves: Maguire, Hojlund, Malacia

Some major team news, of different varieties, heading into Manchester United’s season opener versus Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rasmus Hojlund is not match fit enough to make his debut with his new club- yet. Meanwhile Harry Maguire has found his escape route, as West Ham United have agreed to sign the embattled central defender for £30m.

That means United will take a loss of £50m, having paid Leicester City £80m for the English international back in 2019.

Season Opener FYIs

Wolverhampton Wanderers at Manchester United

Kickoff: Monday, Aug 14, 8pm, Old Trafford

Google Result Probability: Man United 72% Draw 17% Wolves 11%

Man United Team News

The financial losses don’t stop there either. According to The Sun (so definitely do not take this as gospel, and with a whole bunch of salt), United included a £6m pay-off to the Hammers as part of the deal for the 30-year-old. That’s because Slab Head had been earning £190,000 per week at United, while his West Ham salary will now “only” be £120,000 per week.

With two years left on his current deal, United were on the hook for that salary shortfall. Hey, divorce, especially from a former team captain, is always expensive.

Maguire will become West Ham’s second signing of the summer, with the club announcing their first, midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax, only just today!

Guess they haven’t been spending that Declan Rice money. Moving on to Hojlund, his injury issue is only very minor, a knock if you will, in his back. He is training with the rest of his mates.

Also, youngsters Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo, along with seasoned veterans Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial, are all out injured here.

With regards to Martial, well, is he ever match fit?

Switching over to Wolves, they’re pegged as prime relegation candidates for this season after having a disastrous summer.

Manager Julen Loptegui just peaced out as the season was about to start. That’s never a good sign. Gary O’Neill was immediately appointed, to try and stop this ship from taking on more water.

He has one thing going for him in this match- a fully fit squad.

