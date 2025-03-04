Manchester United, once again, have a full blown injury and unavailability crisis on their hands. Blockbuster flop Rasmus Hojlund hasn’t scored since December, prompting speculation that youngster Chido Obi could replace him in the first team.

However, it won’t happen in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League round of 16 clash at Real Sociedad, because Chido Obi is ineligible to feature in this competition.

Manchester United at Real Sociedad FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. March 6, 5:45pm, Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain

Competition: UEFA Europa League Round of 16, Leg 1/2

Man United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Fun Fact: United are averaging 18.8 shots per game in the UEL, the highest among all of the 16 teams left in the field.

Man United Team News

With Amad Diallo out for the season, you have a severe shortage of goal-scoring options right now. The 17-year-old Obi, who impressed in the FA Cup loss to Fulham over the weekend, could have potentially been a big help here. The other new availability issue is central defender Harry Maguire.

He had to be subbed off against Fulham due to an unspecified muscular problem. We’re all awaiting further news on him, but suffice it to say he is a strong doubt, at best, for this midweek clash.

You also have a very long list of standing injury absentees. In addition to the aforementioned Amad, Lisandro Martinez is also done for the season.

Luke Shaw, as always, is out injured while Kobbi Mainoo and Tobias Collyer could be back, maybe, within the next couple of weeks.

Finally, no one really knows about the status of Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans and Mason Mount.

When they might return is anyone’s guess.

