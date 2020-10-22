Manchester United have only lost five times since a mid-January defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. Three of those losses came at home, with the other two on neutral sites. For whatever reason, United’s road form is elite in the calendar year 2020, but the performances at home often leave a lot to be desired.
United next welcome in Chelsea, a side that they had recently dominated, up until the loss in this past summer’s FA Cup semifinal. United’s counter-attacking seems to work pretty well against Chelsea, and we expect this match-up to continue conveying this specific trend.
Chelsea FC at Manchester United FYIs
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET, 5:30 BST Saturday, October 24, Old Trafford
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester United
TV Channel: NBC (US) Sky Sports Main Event (UK)
Odds via Points Bet: United (+140) Chelsea win (+175) Draw (+260)
Team News Manchester United
Team captain Harry Maguire missed the blockbuster midweek win at PSG through an undisclosed injury, but could be back soon. Axel Tuanzebe played superbly in his stead, and given the issues and injuries in central defense, has probably won himself a first team slot.
Last second summer signing Edinson Cavani is training with United and the centre forward could finally make his debut for United off the bench here while oft-injured central defender Eric Bailly is out yet again, this time three-to-four weeks with a muscular injury.
Mason Greenwood has missed the last two contests for what the manager insists is a non-specified injury, but speculation is strong that the young Englishman is absent due to disciplinary issues.
Jesse Lingard is back in contention, but he’s so far down the depth chart is really doesn’t even matter.
Chelsea FC Team News
Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour is the only injury absentee, as he’s still a couple weeks away from returning. Hakim Ziyech is pushing for his first start in a blue shirt while Edouard Mendy convalesced early from injury. Thiago Silva seems to have suffered just a knock, so he should be fit to feature.
Prediction: United 2, Chelsea 1
United have not lost three home games to open a season since 1930, and they haven’t dropped three straight home games at any point in a season since 1979.
