Manchester United have one more club friendly, against Lyon in Edinburgh, Scotland, before they jet off across the pond. Then it’s a quartet of much more high profile friendlies awaiting them in the god old U.S. of A!

Let’s run though the team news here pertaining to this match.

Manchester United v Lyon FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. July 19, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland

Coverage: ESPN2/ESPNDP 2pm BST

Fun Fact: this will be United‘s final friendly before they depart for a preseason tour of the United States. Here is the schedule for that below.

This is America…Don’t Catch You Slippin’ Now

….Look What I’m Whipping Now

22 July vs Arsenal (Met Life Stadium, New York…more on this event here)

25 July vs Wrexham (Snapdragon Stadium San Diego)

26 July vs Real Madrid (NRG Stadium, Houston)

30 July vs Dortmund (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)

Man United Team News vs Lyon

Fred is an injury doubt for this clash, but only as a precautionary measure. He’ll have his minutes managed this preseason. Still no official confirmation on the Andre Onana signing.

That really should be over the line by now, but it is moving along at a turtle pace. Anyways, here is a link to the latest here, and again over here on all that.

In case you missed it, Harry Maguire revealed that he’s been stripped of the captaincy for this season. So who gets the arm band now?

Another central defender, Raphael Varane, held the title in the first friendly, a win over Leeds United.

He is certainly a strong choice as no one else on this roster has featured in as many big games as the Frenchman.

He has more major winners’ medals than anyone else on United.

Otherwise, the most tenured player in the side now, Luke Shaw, who moved over from Southampton in 2014, is another solid option. David de Ge would have been the obvious choice, had they figured out a way for him to stay put, but that train has long left the station.

Finally, we could see some cameos from the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in this one. The trio of first team stars are now ready for the pre-season, having been on delayed holiday, after featuring for their international sides.

