After the thrashing at the hands of Newcastle United on Sunday, Manchester United club legend Gary Neville pulled no punches. Ahead of the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal tie with Lyon on Thursday night, Neville said the problem with this club isn’t motivation, it’s talent.

“I don’t think there’s a lack of effort,” Neville said while doing television punditry work.

UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals Leg 2/2

Manchester United vs Lyon

Aggregate 2-2

Kickoff: Thurs. April 17, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Fun Fact: Lyon are unbeaten in their last 12 (W9D3) UEL away games.

Man United Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

“They’re giving it their all. But they’re so below the standard and quality you need at that football club all over the pitch. Other than Bruno [Fernandes] and Amad Diallo maybe, I can’t think of any of them I would hang my hat on.” He’s not wrong, but I would add a couple more players to his list. Don’t give up on Kobbie Mainoo just yet.

Yes, he’s having a down year, but he’s battled injuries this term, and last year he was a very special player.

Also, Neville may have forgotten about Lisandro Martinez, because he’s hurt, and that’s understandable. However, Lucha is elite when healthy and on his game.

But other than that, yes, Neville is right. There is nobody worth writing home about in this squad.

Man United Starting Lineup Prediction vs Lyon (Europa League- 3-4-2-1)

Altay Bayindir; Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw; Diogo Dalot, Manuel Ugarte, Christian Eriksen, Patrick Dorgu; Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount; Rasmus Højlund

