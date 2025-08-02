Luke Shaw Says Man United Should Have League Title Ambitions

Left back Luke Shaw is now Manchester United’s longest serving player, having moved over from Southampton FC in 2014. He’s assumed a leadership role at the club, where’s got two years left on his current contract. During his time at the club, Shaw has won a couple Players Player of the Year Awards. He met the media for a small round table discussion on Tuesday afternoon in Chicago, the day before United beat AFC Bournemouth 4-1 in the Premier League Summer Series friendly.

It was a very wide-ranging and extensive interview, and the contents of that discussion have been released in portions over the past few days. Here are the links to part 1 and part 2.

At one point, Luke Shaw said that United should have Premier League title ambitions for this season, as ridiculous as that sounds. And he’s right, it does sound ridiculous, given how United had their worst every finish of the Premier League era, 15th, this past season. It is not a hot take to say that.

“I think, to be fair, my main priority now for the club is just staying fit and being available for selection and doing everything I can for that,” Shaw told a select group of reporters, including this one.

“Of course, our aim for the season is – after last season, it might sound a bit ridiculous – but we want to be winning the Premier League.

“We should have those ambitions. Not just me individually, but the whole team. We all have to have the same ambitions and all push for that. Like I said, it can sound ridiculous because last season was so bad.”

By any major metric measuring the biggest clubs in the world (from a brand, financial or fan following perspective) United are one of the three biggest clubs in the world, along with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Shaw sent on to say that a giant club should have the highest ambitions.

“But it’s Man United and we need to be having those aims,” he continued. “Otherwise, there’s no point in being here, you know? I think it’s the biggest club in the world and it needs to have the biggest ambitions.”

Manager Ruben Amorim has a huge job on his hands, as turning this team around is going to be a tough task. Amorim has a no nonsense approach. He’s a hard-liner, but in a soft-spoken way. If you’re a player, and you don’t fall in line, then you’re out of the plan.

And you’ll be left behind in a way that isn’t done with a spectacle or a show. It just, is.

The most important thing, according to Amorim is making sure his players are right in between the ears; according to Shaw.

“The mentality is a big thing on his lips, really,” Shaw continued. I think he talks a lot about it.

“I think our mentality needs to … especially in day-to-day things, with the training. Ruben demands 100% and that’s it and he doesn’t want anything less. If someone’s doing 85-90%, it’s not enough for him. I think, especially this year, if you’re not doing the right things, I feel like you won’t play. And he’s not bothered.

“I think you’ve seen what he’s done in the past eight months with different players and things like that. He doesn’t care who the player is. I think if he’s not following what he wants, then that’s how it should be, and I think rightly so.

“I think whatever the manager wants, us as players we have to be delivering that. So, yes, we’re fully behind that.”

