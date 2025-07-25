Luke Shaw Has Competition at His Position, Says Ruben Amorim

Luke Shaw is a “world-class player,” says Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. However, he is not penciled in as the starter at the left back position this season. In the words of Amorim, Shaw “has competition this season.” Shaw is all over the transfer rumor pages right now, but unless a mega offer comes in from Saudi Arabia between now and September, Luke Shaw will likely be staying put this summer. He has two seasons left on his deal, a really nice salary, and a very unfortunate injury history.

Given his consistent problems staying healthy and fit enough to regularly stay on the pitch, there are less suitors out there.

Premier League Summer Series FYIs

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Kickoff: Sun July 27, 7pm, Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Team News, Both Sides: go here

Starting Lineup Predictions: MUFC West Ham

So we can confidently say that this is a make-or-break season for Luke Shaw.

Harry Maguire, pictured right with Luke Shaw and Matheus Cunha, was expected to join the rest of the #MUFC squad later on the tour, due to personal reasons.

But he’s here now!#mufctour #GGMU @gonzalodelriov @MUFChicago pic.twitter.com/Loijn5I0Ua — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) July 25, 2025

“I think Luke Shaw is a world-class player, that is my feeling”, Amorim responded to a question about Shaw, at his first press conference of the summer preseason tour.

“When he touches the ball, the ability to play one against one and you can feel in the small things. England have reached two finals, and he had issues during the season but in the final he’s always there.

“That means something, but he needs to be fit and train always in the limits. I think he is doing that in the moment, so he is a great player, but he has competition this season, I am really pleased with Luke.”

Right now, Shaw looks as fit and as healthy as he has in recent years. Maybe he’s poised to get his career back on track? When he’s healthy and fit, Shaw is definitely in the best LB in the world conversation.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

