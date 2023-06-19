Luke Shaw Wants Declan Rice, Harry Kane to Join Him at United

They call it the silly season for a reason, and Manchester United left back Luke Shaw fueled even more transfer speculation with a Saturday Instagram post, and the answer he gave when asked by a reporter about it.

The England National Team training camp is currently being staged at United’s Carrington training complex. Three Lions have their final fixture of the season tomorrow night, a Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia.

Shaw posted on IG that he was giving England teammates, midfielder Declan Rice (of West Ham United) and striker Harry Kane (of Tottenham Hotspur) a tour of the United training base.

He said he was only half-joking about this, and that he would love to have both of them at MUFC with him.

? Luke Shaw on his IG story: “Yes, I was half joking. But it is a bit of both. I know they are both world-class players and I don’t know what is going on at their clubs but if it was down to me, I would take them in a heartbeat.” @guardian_sport ? pic.twitter.com/oGoEEF4WTa — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) June 18, 2023

Shaw, one of United’s best overall outfield players, admitted he’s been openly recruiting Rice and Kane.

“Because of the timing of the season and what’s going on, there is a lot of talk,” Luke Shaw said.

“I can’t lie, I’d love a few of them to come to United, I’m not going to lie. I am speaking to them telling them how good Manchester is, because I know their qualities. They’re world-class players and they’d add massive strength to us. But of course, I can only say so much, it’s down to the club and what they decide.

“They’ve been here the last couple of days, hopefully they like and get used to it. I was only half-joking [about his Instagram post], it’s a bit of both. Like I said there, I know they’re both world-class players.”

Luke Shaw admitted he has no insights as to what might with either player’s club situation however. Rice is reportedly edging closer to an Arsenal move, although the two sides haven’t reached an agreement on price yet.

Kane’s future is up in the air, but United have reportedly ended their long-standing interest, due to Spurs setting a price on him that’s far above what they’re willing to pay.

“Of course I don’t know what’s going on with the situation at their clubs but if it was down to me, I’d take them in a heartbeat,” Shaw added, in regards to Rice and Kane.

“They’d help us go on to what we want to achieve.”

So there is some “tapping up” going on here at England camp. Beyond Rice and Kane, there are a few other players who have been linked with summer moves, including Mason Mount, who United are reportedly bidding on.

England manager Gareth Southgate fielded a question from a reporter about if the transfer rumors are affecting the team on the pitch or not.

“The players are tapping each other up anyway on the quiet so I can’t do anything about that! What I have said is these things run their course, they happen in their own time, you can’t force it as a player. Don’t get frustrated, don’t be asking all summer,” he answered.

“You don’t need to be updated on every call that happens. A lot of negotiation goes on. I remember as a player getting too wrapped up in every detail of that.

“In the end, there is only a small amount that you can actually control. I think all of those things will happen later on in the summer, and I think the players understand that. They know the focus for the next 36 hours is this game, finishing the season well, making sure we’re set on 12 points and we will be in a very healthy position if we do that.”

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

