Luke Shaw Has Massive Ambitions at Manchester United

Left back Luke Shaw has really had an up and down tenure at Manchester United. Injury riddled, in and out of favor, he’s experienced a roller coaster of developments, and with that a swinging pendulum of emotions. He was injured when United won the 2017 Europa League final, so the Englishman hopes to taste continental success again, this time seeing some action.
The club is still in contention for the FA Cup domestically and Europa League on the continent. Luke Shaw was chosen as the player to the meet the media today (which means he’ll likely get a first team assignment tomorrow night) alongside manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Shaw detailed his desire to win trophies and glory.
“It is a massive ambition for me,” the defender said of his designs on winning silverware.
“Obviously I was there for the Europa League final and around it. The feeling, even though I wasn’t on the pitch, in the dressing room after was a feeling I’ve not felt and wanted more of.”
“Of course, I wasn’t involved and I think that’s pushing me on even more to try and help us get in this final and be in finals because we’re Manchester United.”
“We should be in all competitions until the end. We need to go into this game full of confidence, which I think the boys are.”
In addition to the two cup tournaments, United are still very much alive in the race, albeit a very crowded one, to obtain that last UCL qualification slot in the Premier League table.
“We are still in two cup competitions and the league is still a very high priority,” Luke Shaw continued.
“We have got a good chance to get in the top four and we have a very good chance in both cup competitions. We want to win all of them.”
Manchester United at Club Brugge UEL Round of 32 Leg 2/2 FYIs (Aggregate 1-1)
February 27, 5:55 pm, Old Trafford
United starting XI Prediction: go to this link
United team news: go to this link
TV: BT Sport 2
Referee: Serdar Gozubuyuk
Prediction: Manchester United 3, Club Brugge 0
Brugge have never won an away match in England, losing 10 and drawing two. Don’t see that streak ending here. It’s also worth noting that United are unbeaten in their last 12 UEL home games.
