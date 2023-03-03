Man United Team News vs Liverpool: Luke Shaw, Jadon Sancho

While talk of Manchester United accomplishing a quadruple this season is a bit ridiculous, their chances for treble aren’t bad. You have to consider United among the favorites to win the UEFA Europa League tournament.

Their prospects for a double look pretty good actually, given how their FA Cup quarterfinal draw is favorable, and that they already bagged one trophy this season. As for the league, well, that’s almost certainly not going to happen.

Manchester United at Liverpool FYIs

Kickoff: Sun March 5, Anfield, 4:30pm

Team News: Man United Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Liverpool

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Xherdan Shaqiri’s ideas about how to fix Liverpool: go here

Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 40% Draw 26% Man United win 34%

PL Form: Man United WWDWL Liverpool WDWWL

PL Standing: Man United 3rd, 39 pts Liverpool 6th, 39 pts

Man United Team News

Up next is a visit to archrival Liverpool, a match that is as “circle the date as it gets.” United were sans Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho for the FA Cup win yesterday, and they could miss out again in this match.

Luke Shaw reportedly has an ankle injury, which manager Erik ten Hag described as “a small injury, I hope it’s not too bad. We’ll have to see how it develops.” And as any United super fan on Twitter will tell you- Luke Shaw is the best left back in the world.

Ten Hag also said that Sancho missed out due to an unspecified illness.

Elsewhere Christian Eriksen (ankle) is now off of crutches and into a boot. Walking normally and regularly will be the next step for him. Anthony Martial (hip) has no timeline for return and you can find more on that over at this link.

Donny van de Beek (knee) is done for the year while Mason Greenwood (suspension) will learn more about his status in the offseason. (More at this link)

And that is that.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories