Tonight sees Manchester United face AFC Bournemouth for the first time since April 27, when the two sides battled to a score draw. That result wasn’t especially notable, in any way, for the standings, but it massive game for Luke Shaw. That Sunday saw the Manchester United left back made his first start in 434 days. He played the entire match and contributed to the equalizing goal.

It was the marked the conclusion of the 30-year-old’s comeback from an extremely injury-riddled 2024-25 season. Actually the previous season saw the London native ravaged by injury and miss a ton of time as well.

When Luke Shaw met the media yesterday, he referred to last season as “horrible,” “one to forget” and a point that “couldn’t get lower.”

On a day that was literally 100 degrees F in Chicago, Shaw, along with teammates Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana, participated in an outdoor soccer clinic for local youth at the Chicago Fire FC Pitch.

After the clinic concluded, Shaw went into the shade to meet a small group of reporters for a very wide-ranging interview. (He discusses his service to the England national team at this link)

“I think last season it was one to forget really,” he told the assembled media.

“I’ve had injuries in the past, but last season it was different kind of injuries. It was horrible.

“To be fair, it started with a calf and I’ve never had a calf injury in my life, so I was never used to that. It was just a completely different rehab and stuff. Things just kept happening. It was really stressful, but I’m grateful that I’m here now and I feel fit. Like I said, the manager’s been really good with me.”

In addition to the calf problem, Luke Shaw also had an unspecified muscular injury, and also a knee issue last season.

In the previous season, he also had three injuries, once again an unspecified muscular problem, a thigh injury and then another for which the reason was not disclosed.

If you really want to get into the player’s entire injury history, including the specific number of games missed for each injury, Transfermkt has you covered at this link.

Whenever he is out injured, it is a major loss for United, because Luke Shaw is truly world class when he’s healthy and in top form.

In 2018-19, he won United’s Players Player of the Year award. He repeated the feat in 2020-21, while also making the PFA Team of the Year (at left back of course) that season.

It was the second time Shaw made PFA Team of the Year, as he also earned that honor in 2013-14. When he was signed from Southampton FC in 2014, he broke the world transfer fee record for a teenage player. All of this is why United fans, when Shaw is fit and in top form, love to call him “the best left back in the world” on social media.

Yes, it’s a bit hyperbolic, to say the least, but you can see why fans get excited about his level of quality.

And Luke Shaw himself is feeling very excited. He has said last season was the lowest of the low, but right now he says he couldn’t be any happier.

“I feel real happiness right now,” he continued. “Especially now, I don’t want to keep banging on about last season but obviously, I couldn’t have got any lower last season.

“So, I think right now, I feel really good, really happy with great people around me in the team and a really good manager.

“I can’t feel any better, to be honest. I’m really happy and I’m really looking forward to this season. I’ve got big ambitions this season, so I’m looking to fulfil them.”

Shaw is also very excited about tonight’s game.

“I’ve been really impressed with Bournemouth,” he added. I think they’re an amazing team, they play really good football, high intensity. They press so well.”

He also reflected on his comeback game in April.

“it was a really tough game,” the longest serving player on the current United roster continued.



“But like I just said, it was really quite emotional for me. After such a hard time, to be able to play the game it was really nice to be back out there.”

