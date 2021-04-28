Luke Shaw Motivated to Play in First Cup Final with United

Luke Shaw has certainly had a roller coaster of a stint at Manchester United. Since moving over from Southampton FC in the summer of 2014, the left back has been in and out of the squad, endured serious injuries, and had his individual discipline and fitness called out by not just one, but two managers.
He’s also won a United player of the year award, and finds himself now in what is perhaps the finest form of his career. Luke Shaw is even back in the England national squad now. Speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s Europa League semifinal first leg versus AS Roma, the Englishman spoke of trying to reach his first tournament final ever with United.
Manchester United vs AS Roma UEL Semifinal FYIs
Leg 1/2 Kickoff: Thu April 29, 8pm, Old Trafford
Team news for both sides: go here
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction: go here
TV: BT Sport 2
Odds: United win 4/7 draw 7/2 Roma win 11/2
Head to Head: United wins 4 draw 1 Roma win 1
Although United have reached four cup finals during his time with the club, he was not in the squad for any of them. Either due to selection and/or injury, he missed out of: 2016 FA Cup final, 2017 EFL Cup final, 2017 Europa League and the 2018 FA Cup final.
“Personally, it is a massive motivation,” Luke Shaw said in the UEL prematch media opp.
“I’ve been quite unfortunate not to be involved in semifinals and finals so I’m looking forward to stepping out in one but from a team point of view it’s very important. It’s a game we’re ready for.”
This will be the fourth semifinal that United will play in under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they have yet to advance to a single final. The Red Devils fell to Sevilla at this same stage of last season’s Europa League. However, the Norwegian says his squad believes they’ll finally get over that hurdle this time.
“I would like to think so,” Solskjaer said. “The players have had another year, more experienced, they’ve come through difficult times.
Prediction: United 2, Roma 1
The English giants have the home field advantage, and come into this one with a more fit squad.
