United Looking at Potentially Loaning Mason Greenwood Out

At Manchester United, the top issue to resolve, obviously, is the ownership situation. Nothing concrete can really be done until they figure things out at the top of the organization. When it comes to the player roster, Mason Greenwood is the biggest question mark.

Just like last summer, they have to decide what they’re going to do about the currently indefinitely suspended Greenwood, in order to resolve their situation in the final, attacking third.

They didn’t take care of it last year, as they tried to replace Greenwood with Antony, and the Brazilian didn’t reach expectations.

According to the Daily Mail, this summer has seen United start looking at their options for sending Mason Greenwood out on loan for the upcoming season.

We looked at potential destinations for Greenwood, as clubs in Italy and Turkey are said to be interested. The Mail, who add that interest in Greenwood exists in Spain too, add that:

“The club’s internal investigation into the striker, who saw charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault discontinued in February, remains ongoing.”

Exactly. Greenwood won’t have to go to court anymore, for anything that’s happened since the horrific accusations were brought to light in January 2022.

However, the court of public opinion is still in session, and has been since we all saw those disturbing images and heard that horrific audio.

Make no mistake about it, United would be using this loan deal as a barometer. They would be testing to see what the public reaction is to Mason Greenwood being back on the pitch.

It will also provide a gauge as to where both his mental health is, and his form, after having been out of action for close to two years.

These will no doubt be major factors they’ll consider before they ultimately make a decision on his long-term future.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

