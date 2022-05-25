How Would a Liverpool Treble Compare to Man United’s in 1999?

If Liverpool FC beat Real Madrid on Saturday, in the UEFA Champions League Final, it will make 2021-22 a trophy treble for them this season. Having already won the FA Cup and League Cup titles, it will be a “cup treble.” They almost had a chance at a quadruple, having come up just one point shy in the Premier League table to Manchester City. But how would this accomplishment compare and contrast to the treble that Manchester United won in 1989-99?
This very question was put forth on the CBS Sports UCL Final Preview press call yesterday, with United club legend Peter Schmeichel and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.
United’s ’99 treble consisted of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup titles. This was widely regarded as manager Sir Alex Ferguson’s greatest achievement. In recognition, Ferguson was awarded a knighthood, and handed the Freedom of the City of Glasgow in November 1999. For Schmeichel, it was his eighth and final season with United, as he moved on to Sporting CP the next season.
While Schmeichel said he doesn’t want to diminish what Jurgen Klopp has built and achieved, he still maintains that a real treble must include the Premier League trophy.
“To even get there and to have a shot at the title, It’s an unbelievable achievement,” he said.
“That they were able to do that, to put so much pressure on a team like Manchester City, I actually think they are one of the best teams to watch, for as ever that I can remember. They play very exciting football and something is happening in their games, all the time.
“But even if they win on Saturday, they still didn’t have the Premier League title.”
The Danish former goalkeeper then described the Premier League as relentless.
“Every week, it’s you know, you have to play through injuries, suspensions, and all these things have got to be taken into account. the games comes thick and fast.”
“So I think the premier league is so much harder to win.”
Jamie Carragher has a different take.
“If Liverpool can win the European Cup, three cups, I don’t think that does match the treble that Peter and Manchester United got, but we’re in a different era,” Carragher said.
“Then you could win the title with 79 points, as Man United did while Liverpool had 92 this season,- which just shows how tough it is to win the title.
“And you know, Peter just mentioned it’s tougher to win the Premier League than the Champions League, and I’m not so sure it is.
“Just ask Man City how many Premier League titles they’ve got, but they’ve got no European cup. So that just shows you how tough it is and that they are a great team. I would say it’s not easy to win the Champions League, so if Liverpool could do that for the seventh time, on Saturday, it will be a pretty monumental season.”
