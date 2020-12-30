Man United at Liverpool to Play be Played Behind Closed Doors

Manchester United and Liverpool FC, the two teams that comprise the El Clasico of England rivalry, are set to meet Jan 17 at Anfield. As we learned today, that match will be played without any fans. The city of Liverpool had been in Tier 2 when it comes to coronavirus restrictions, a designation that meant they could allow up to 2,000 supporters into Anfield.
Now, with the pandemic worsening in the region, they have had to move into Tier 3 level restrictions, and that means no fans can attend matches, for the time being.
As of today, both teams have played 15 matches and the separation between the two sides is just two points. Liverpool, the reigning league champions, sit atop the table, and United are second. That could obviously, and likely change when the Reds battle Newcastle later tonight.
United will have a chance to make up more ground, potentially, when they host Aston Villa tomorrow night. The last time United lost an away league match, it was way back on January 19, and it was to Liverpool at Anfield.
For whatever reason, the Red Devils are just playing way better on the road than at home this season. Last week brought the revelation of a new and more contagious mutation of the virus, and that this specific strain was first identified in the United Kingdom. Today’s Fulham-Tottenham Hotspur clash was cancelled over covid cancellations.
Tuesday also brought news of an outbreak at Sheffield United, so that is another developing situation to keep on an eye on. Manchester City-Everton was cancelled due to the pandemic, and it’s likely we’re going to see more cancellations in the near future.
