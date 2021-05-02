Today’s rivalry clash between Manchester United and Liverpool is called off to damage done by protestors who breeched Old Trafford. Thousands of United fans demonstrated today against the Glazer family that owns the club, and some of them stormed the venue and got into the pitch.
Due to security reasons, the match simply cannot go ahead as planned on Sunday. No official date for the rescheduled fixture has been set as of yet. Players for both clubs are currently still stuck inside their hotel rooms in central Manchester and under police guard
Liverpool at Manchester United officially rescheduled for another day. Too much damage done to Old Trafford, and it's not feasible to safely stage #MUNLFC #LIVMUN today
— Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) May 2, 2021
Here’s the official statement from the Premier League
“Following the security breach at Old Trafford, the Manchester United vs. Liverpool game has been postponed. This is a collective decision from the police, both clubs, the Premier League and local authorities.
“The security and safety of everyone at Old Trafford remains of paramount importance. We understand and respect the strength of feeling but condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespass, especially given the associated COVID-19 breaches. Fans have many channels by which to make their views known, but the actions of a minority seen today have no justification.
“We sympathize with the police and stewards who had to deal with a dangerous situation that should have no place in football. The rearrangement of the fixture will be communicated in due course.”
Here are 2 photos I took that day, when I WAS THERE the last time "security issues" cancelled a United match at Old Trafford.
Coincidentally, it's the setting for the opening of my book on the Premier League in the USA, which comes out in a few weeks 2/2 #goodtiming #MUNLFC pic.twitter.com/tE3gZwrHCp
— Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) May 2, 2021
Manchester United also released a statement, which is in a simlar vein. It is as follows:
“Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest. However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations.”
Hopefully, the league can find a place to squeeze this match in before the end of the year, and when they do, no one will get hurt.
When it does go ahead, there will obviously be a massive security presence at the ground.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
Speak Your Mind