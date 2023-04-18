The Sports Bank

Lisandro Martinez Gives Fitness Update After Foot Surgery

Manchester United central defender Lisandro Martinez is part of the club’s end of the season injury crisis, as he’s out for the remainder of 2022-23.

The good news is that his recovery has now begun, and the first step was successful. Martinez underwent surgery to repair the  fractured metatarsal bone, an injury he suffered last week in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal tie with Sevilla.

As you can see from the embedded tweet above, Lisandro Martinez took to social media to say that everything went well. The summer transfer window pick-up from Ajax featured 45 times this season for United, as he became a regular first choice center back under Erik ten Hag.

His partner in first team central defense, Raphael Varane, also got hurt in that 2-2 draw last week, and he is also set for a spell on the sidelines.

