Lisandro Martinez Gives Fitness Update After Foot Surgery

Manchester United central defender Lisandro Martinez is part of the club’s end of the season injury crisis, as he’s out for the remainder of 2022-23.

The good news is that his recovery has now begun, and the first step was successful. Martinez underwent surgery to repair the fractured metatarsal bone, an injury he suffered last week in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal tie with Sevilla.

Todo salió muy bien, gracias a Dios! Muchas gracias por todos los mensajes, ahora ya pensando en la recuperación. Vamossss ?? Everything went really well, thanks to God! Many thanks for all of your messages. Now focusing on the recovery. ?? pic.twitter.com/SHvQbPaOmo — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) April 17, 2023

Manchester United vs Sevilla UEL Quarterfinal Leg 2/2 FYIs

Kickoff: Thursday April 20, 8pm, Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium

Aggregate: tied 2-2

As you can see from the embedded tweet above, Lisandro Martinez took to social media to say that everything went well. The summer transfer window pick-up from Ajax featured 45 times this season for United, as he became a regular first choice center back under Erik ten Hag.

His partner in first team central defense, Raphael Varane, also got hurt in that 2-2 draw last week, and he is also set for a spell on the sidelines.

