United Pursuing Lisandro Martinez as Frenkie de Jong Fallback Option

Coming off their worst season of the Premier League era, the very last thing that Manchester United needed was a disastrous transfer window. We’re not at disaster level yet, but it’s rather troubling that the club left today to begin their summer preseason tour with only one new signing (Tyrell Malacia) aboard.
Although for what it is worth, Christian Eriksen, their second signing, should be finalized any day now. But the story of the summer window so far has been Frenkie de Jong, the club’s number one target, and the realization that it’s a move that may never come to fruition.
And that’s why the club, according to ESPN, are pursuing a De Jong alternative in Lisandro Martinez, because “there is a feeling at United that a deal for Martinez is now more attainable and that the Argentinian, who can play in defence and midfielder, could be convinced to snub Arsenal and move to Old Trafford if Ajax show a willingness to compromise over the fee.”
About that Arsenal interest- ten days ago, the north London club was poised to make a €40m bid for the 24-year-old Argentinian, with having already seen a €30m bid knocked back.
Ajax can hike up the price if they want, as they have two ultra-rich members of the Premier League big six interested in one of their most prized assets. One would think United, and manager Erik ten Hag, have the inside track here due to the gaffer’s extensive ties to the club.
However, at the end of the day, it may take a €50m bid to get this one over the line.
United really need a defensive or holding midfielder. That should be their top priority this summer transfer window, even beyond their severe issues in central defense. While De Jong has been their top target, for the past 6-8 weeks or so, that saga really is long past “fish or cut bait” level.
United have definitely had some utterly insanely tedious transfer sagas in recently (David de Gea, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba x 2, Arturo Vidal, Gareth Bale, Declan Rice, are some that come to mind easily), and this narrative is reaching that level.
At this point, let’s just get closure on it.
If De Jong isn’t coming, then move on to someone who would. And if that’s Lisandro Martinez, then well maybe it’s for the best. Besides, you can already tell that the United rebuild, under Ten Hag, will take on a very Dutch and/or Ajax feel.
Malacia is a Dutchman, who came from Eredivisie side Feyenoord. United have also been strongly linked with another Ajax player this summer, Brazilian forward Antony.
And with Cristiano Ronaldo wanting out, and possibly moving closer towards getting the exit that he covets, getting a new goal-scorer this summer is an absolute must.
Sorry to be critical and while appreciate the point in general sone of your reasoning really betrays both a lack of proper research or proper knowledge of United…man United HAVE had any gruelling transfer sagas- most notable being Wesley sneijder, Sergio ramos, Thiago alcantara…but David de gea was the TOTAL opposite the fact we signed him at 18 should testify that as he hadn’t even played senior football long enough to have a saga and we were really smart And efficient with him…Vidal no significant links…even varane x 2 would have been good