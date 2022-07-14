Lisandro Martinez Transfer to Man United Now Edging Closer

Manchester United have only signed one player this summer transfer window, but they are seemingly close to finally sealing a second acquisition. And we’re not talking about Christian Eriksen either, who was understood to be a done deal over a week ago, but seems to be held up now for some reason. The next player to make a switch to Old Trafford will be Lisandro Martinez, an Argentinian defender who was key for manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax last season.

Martinez, who has been linked to United, and Arsenal as well this summer, is versatile with the ability to slot in at multiple positions.

Lisandro Martínez, not training with Ajax today, as per @MikeVerweij – Manchester United are prepared to complete the signing very soon. Work in progress on the final details. ??? #MUFC It’s matter of time – then Man Utd are convinced that Lisandro will join the club. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2022

As you can see from the Tweet above, authored by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United should, emphasis on should, be able to close and announce this deal in the coming days. ESPN has a similar scoop, indicating that Arsenal have given up pursuit of Martinez, due to their belief that United have the inside track now.

According to ESPN FC:

“United are likely to have to pay more than €50 million for the 24-year-old, who can play in defence and in midfield. Both are areas of the squad that Ten Hag is keen to strengthen.”

It remains to be seen how this transaction will impact the pursuit of Frenkie de Jong or not. Martinez, who like De Jong fits ETH’s system, has some similar qualities to the Barcelona defensive midfielder.

Both players fill United’s biggest areas of need, and they would be wise to get both of them, FINALLY, over the line and into the fold.

However, the De Jong situation remains messy and tedious. There is talk that the Dutchman may reunite with Ten Hag at United, but obstacles stand in the way.

It’s a transfer saga that’s been excruciatingly tedious for weeks.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

