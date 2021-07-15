Man United Transfer Talk: Varane, Lingard, Trippier, Torres

Manchester United have landed their top transfer target this summer transfer window in Jadon Sancho, and are now moving closer to landing their second big signing of the summer in Real Madrid central defender Raphael Varane. They are said to be close on personal terms, but there is still a belief, reportedly, within the Old Trafford hierarchy that Varane doesn’t really want to come.
It is possible the French international still stays at Madrid, and with that in mind, United are still lining up Pau Torres as a fallback option. The Manchester Evening News has more over at this link.
Sticking with M.E.N. they report that United have set their asking price for Jesse Lingard, and it’s £30million, according to a citation from the Mirror Online. The Hammers are reportedly willing to match it, and why shouldn’t they, given how well he performed with them during his back half of the season loan spell.
Lingard re-ignited his then moribund career in East London, and that fine form attracted other potential suitors, including Atletico Madrid. The reigning La Liga champions are said to be quite keen, according to 90 min, and United should cash in while they can because Lingard is a hot commodity right now.
However, the main transfer situation right now for Atleti involves the potential of bringing Antoine Griezmann back, from FC Barcelona, and to pull it off we could see Saul Niguez going the other way in a swap deal.
Finally, and we stay with Atletico Madrid (see how it call connects together and comes full circle?), full-back Kieran Trippier is desperate to return to the Premier League this summer, according the Daily Telegraph.
The 30-year-old had a solid showing with Three Lions at Euro 2020 and he’s been linked with United quite a bit this summer.
However, Atletico want at least €40m for the former Tottenham and City man, and United are said to not be willing to pay that amount.
Nor should they, as that’s not a fair price at all, and he doesn’t even fulfill a need for the club. United are best served investing that money in a defensive midfielder or central defender.
Totally, when you have the best one on one defensive right back in the country, but gaping holes elsewhere, the only deal with Atletico should be for Jan Oblak. He would be a massive upgrade on both De Gea and Henderson, though Henderson’s trajectory is upwards. Oblak at 28, behind (potentially) Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire & Shaw, would seriously rival any back 5 in Europe, particularly if a top quality DM is also recruited.