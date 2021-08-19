Jesse Lingard, Anthony Elanga Return to Man United Training

Manchester United are currently top of the table, having achieved the most comprehensive win in week one of the new Premier League season. Following a 5-1 blitzing of Leeds United in the opener, the Red Devils will now travel to St. Mary’s for week two, taking on a much weaker side in Southampton.
This match on Sunday will also see more United players come back into the fold/have an increased role, including the two summer signings. Raphael Varane will be registered in time to make his debut in a United shirt.
Jadon Sancho will have trained enough with his new side/been far away enough from summer holiday to go the full 90. That’s not all, winger Jesse Lingard is back in training after having recently tested positive for covid-19.
Another wing player, Anthony Elanga, is back from a mysterious injury that the club refused to disclose.
According to United in Focus: “He did land awkwardly on a previously injured collarbone in the game against Brentford, so it could have been connected to that.”
After missing two weeks, which included most of the preseason activities, Elanga is finally back in first team training, and he’ll fight for a position in the team this weekend
It really might come down to him or Dan James when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes his selection decision.
Lingard, like Elanga, adds depth to the final third, which is definitely needed as Marcus Rashford remains out until October, as he recuperates from surgery. His career was moribund, until he was loaned out to West Ham in the winter where he went on an absolute purple patch.
Now he’s back, and ready to take that regained form and show it at United. The club website says that Lingard:
“offers something slightly different to Fernandes, Pogba or United’s other creative outlets. He’s a good presser, has a high work rate, carries the ball well and enjoyed a prolific spell at West Ham by regularly shooting and creating a load of chances per game – as many as Fernandes in that final chunk of the season.”
Lingard has been open about his struggles on the pitch adversely affected both his confidence and his mental health. Given how he overcame that, his story is one that makes him someone that you just got to root for, no matter who you support.
