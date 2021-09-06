Jesse Lingard Celebrates First Intl Goal Since ’18 Ronaldo Style

By

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard scored his first goal for England since way back in November of 2018 today. He then added another, bagging a brace as Three Lions cruised to a 4-0 win over Andorra in World Cup qualifying action.

The icing on the cake was Lingard doing the Cristiano Ronaldo siuu celebration. You absolutely love to see it, and you can watch the video below:

Lingard hitting the Ronaldo celebration after scoring?

Now we know why he's staying lol pic.twitter.com/SZ1BpDcZzT — Underrated Tweets?? (@sufyc10) September 5, 2021

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, celebrating his 20th birthday, and Tottenham’s Harry Kane completed the scoring.

“The perfect birthday present for me,” Saka said in a postgame tv interview.

“I am really happy we got the win and I can celebrate my birthday with this. I am really happy with the reception everyone gave me, it shows how proud they are of me and that meant a lot. It means a lot, it really made a difference for me.

“Even now I can hear fans chanting my name. It means everything to me that I know they support me.

“This is what I dream about, playing at Wembley in front of my family and this crowd.”

