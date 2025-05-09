As bad as this season has been, overall, you got to hand it to Manchester United tonight. In throttling Athletic Club 4-1 tonight at home, in the second leg of their Europa League semifinal tie, they dominated on aggregate 7-1. They did that, to the fourth place team in La Liga. That’s very impressive; any way you slice it. We would say that West Ham United needs to watch out on Sunday, but, they’ll be facing a heavily rotated United side.

Manchester United vs West Ham United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun May 11, 2025, Old Trafford, 2:15pm

Starting Lineup Predictions: United West Ham

Team News: United West Ham

Premier League Position: United 39 points, 15th Hammers 37 points, 17th

Google Result Probability: United win 48% Draw 26% Irons win 26%

Honestly, it’s almost like they’ll be facing an entirely different team, with a completely different level of motivation.

Ruben Amorim fielded one of the youngest first teams in club history last weekend, and there is every reason to believe that he’ll do something similar to that again here.

Manchester United Starting Lineup Prediction vs West Ham

Altay Bayindir; Tyler Fredricson, Victor Lindleof, Luke Shaw; Jaydan Dejon Kamason, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Harry Amass; Alejandro Garnacho, Mason Mount; Chido Obi

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

