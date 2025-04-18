Without actually saying it, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim pretty much said it- he’s going to be playing the kids during the Premier League run-in. It’s the right thing to do, starting with Wolves on Easter Sunday. Amorim said what we all know, because it makes perfect sense.

United have nothing left to play for in the league, so they must prioritize the Europa League competition.

Manchester United vs Wolves Previews

Man United Team News United Starting Lineup Prediction

After all, a tournament title there gets you a Champions League slot for next season.

“I have to see it,” Amorim said of the squad rotation that he will almost certainly do, despite not formally committing to the idea in the press conference.

“Players like (Diogo) Dalot – they are always ready but today he was really tired.

“The guys that are recent to have an injury, we will try to save them. We will see tomorrow.

“It’s not the best moment or the best season to put some kids to play because again they need a strong base to really show what they can do, but in this moment we need to do it. And sometimes you have surprises.”

The aforementioned Dalot, and the other regular first team guys need a rest. They just played 120 minutes versus Lyon last night.

“Ayden (Heaven) just played – and I can be honest, because we had a lot of injuries in that moment – but today I think of Ayden as my player.

“So when he’s ready, he’s facing competition in the team and he’s ready to play, so you don’t know.

“Amass did really well today, so we don’t know. Chido, when he played he played quite well. It’s a difficult moment, it’s not the right moment for the kids to play, but if we have to do it we will do it.

“Will Obi get more minutes? Yes, I think so. Yes.”

So with all that said, we’re going the nod to Chido over Rasmus Hojlund in our predictive model!

Man United Starting Lineup Prediction vs Wolves

Altay Bayindir; Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Harry Amass, Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro, Patrick Dorgu; Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount; Chido Obi-Martin

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories