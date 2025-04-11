Manchester United Starting Lineup Prediction at Newcastle United

Manchester United head to Newcastle United on Sunday in hopes of scoring their first goal (s) in Premier League play since the night before St. Patrick’s Day. Yes, United went goalless in two league fixtures this month, before scoring then two in Uefa Europa League action last night.

It wasn’t enough to get a W, as the Red Devils had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Lyon in the UEL quarterfinals.

Man United vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sun. April 13. 4:30pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Starting Lineup Predictions: Man United Newcastle United

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Google Result Probability: Man United 19% Draw 22% Newcastle United 59%

PL Form: Man United LLWLL Newcastle United WLWWW

PL Standing: Man United 14th, 22 pts Newcastle United 5th 53 pts

United striker Rasmus Hojlund was hooked in the 63′, replaced by Joshua Zirkzee who equalized for United, and thus rescued some respectability from the first leg of the tie. Hojlund has been disaster class this season, and some United supporters consider him to be among some of the worst busts in recent United transfer history.

He only has one goal in his last 27 games.

Our worst ever transfer window and it’s not even close. £170m on utter shite. pic.twitter.com/bivLoPKrvi — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) April 10, 2025

Nevertheless, United manager Ruben Amorim backed his attack to go out and score goals, after the game.

“In this competition (UEL), we can score so it is something that is different from, for example, the Premier League,” Amorim said to a news conference.

“We have to continue to do the same thing and improve in the final third. We are improving the way we play football if you look at the team, so we will improve also in the attack.

“Again, if you look at the past of this team, maybe in last season, we had negative numbers in goal difference and of course, we need to change that.

“It is very important and of course, we scored two goals tonight so we are in the right step.”

Yeah, ok, I guess we’ll see. Joshua Zirkzee isn’t much better, or at least he hasn’t been much more effective, but he should get the nod here over Hojlund.

Leny yoro has the same number of goals as our 70m striker Hojlund in 2025 pic.twitter.com/Xx7W6hUX1g — 🥷🏼™ (fan) (@UTDNosa1) April 10, 2025

Manchester United Starting Lineup Prediction at Newcastle United

Onana; Mazraoui, Lindelof, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mount, Garnacho; Zirkzee

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories