It’s a topsy turvy state of affairs when Nottingham Forest are substantially favored to beat Manchester United, but here we are! The Tricky Trees have serious, legitimate designs on a top four finish, and thus far, they’re the feel good story of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Meanwhile United, in this most disastrous of seasons for them, are actually experiencing an uptick right now.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. April 1, 8pm, the City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottingham, UK

United Preview Material: Team News Part 1 Part 2 Full Injury Report Part 1 Part 2

PL Position, Form: Nottingham Forest 3rd, 54 pts, LLDWW Manchester United 13th, 37 pts, LDWDW

Google Result Probability: Nottingham Forest 43% Draw 27% Manchester United 30%

United have lost only once in their last seven, across all competitions and they enter this match undefeated in their last four. Visiting Forest will be a challenging proposition to be sure. First year manager Ruben Amorim will have to put his best foot forward with his first team.

Or at least make the best first team he can, given all the injuries.

Man United Starting Lineup Prediction at Nottingham Forest

Andre Onana; Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui; Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Bruno Fernandes; Alejandro Garnacho, Joshua Zirkzee; Rasmus Hojlund

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

