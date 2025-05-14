How bad are things, at least domestically, for Manchester United? Well, manager Ruben Amorim, who was just hired in mid-season, is already talking about how he might not be around next season. When Amorim got hired, things were bad, and since he’s been in charge, they have only gotten worse, at least league wise. Chelsea FC should have zero fear of them on Friday night.

While league wise they are, and continue to be, atrocious they are also, somehow, through to the UEFA Europa League Final.

Chelsea FC vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Friday May 16, 8:15 BST, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Man United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Chelsea FC Previews: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Premier League Standing: Chelsea FC 5th, 63 pts Manchester United 16th, 39 pts

Google Result Probability: Man United win 11% Draw 17% Chelsea FC 71%

Obviously, United are playing first and foremost, or one could even “only” for that right now. However, they need to show some pride, at the very least, when playing in the league. Amorim started a strong team against lowly West Ham United, and the Hammers still whipped them all over the pitch.

He’ll go with another formidable first team here, and we’ll see if the result changes.

Manchester United Starting Lineup Prediction at Chelsea FC

Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo; Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes; Rasmus Hojlund

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories