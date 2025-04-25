Man United Starting Lineup Prediction at AFC Bournemouth

You can expect Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim to field weakened starting lineups, from here until the end of the Premier League season. Or at least for as long as United are still competing in the UEFA Europa League tournament. The trip to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday is basically dead rubber, as it really means nothing for either side.

So this match at Dean Court thus provides a chance for some of the backups and kids to get some tick.

Manchester United at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sun April 27, 2pm, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK

Premier League Standing: AFC Bournemouth 8th, 49 pts, Manchester United 14th, 38 points

Google Probability: AFC Bournemouth win 57% Draw 23% Manchester United win 20%

Also, some of the United players who spent much, if not most of the season on the injured list can get a run out during these remaining games down the stretch.

Man United Team News

No changes here- Josh Zirkzee, Lisandro Martinez and maybe even Amad Diallo too are out for the remainder. Ayden Heaven, Matthijs de Ligt and Tobias Collyer are out for another week or so.

Man United Starting Lineup Prediction

Andre Onana; Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Noussair Mazraoui; Harry Amass, Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Patrick Dorgu; Alejandro Garnacho, Mason Mount, Chido Obi

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

