Man United Team News vs Liverpool (FA Cup): Lindelof, Williams, Jones

Manchester United will next take on arch-rival Liverpool, for the second time in a week, at Old Trafford on Sunday. Last Sunday saw the two sides play to a goalless draw in the Premier League, and now they’re squaring off in the fourth round of the FA Cup competition.
United seem to be catching their rivals at the right time. Tonight saw the Reds lose at home to Burnley, and this is the first time they fell at home since 2017, a span of time that covered 68 matches and nearly 1,400 days. Also, Liverpool haven’t scored in Premier League play in well over 450 minutes
Manchester United at Liverpool FA Cup 4th Round FYIs
Kick off: 5:00 pm GMT, Sun. Jan 24
Starting XI Predictions: United Liverpool
Team news: United Liverpool
TV: BBC
Key Stat: United’s most common opponent in this competition is Liverpool, as they’ve met 17 times previously
Series History: United wins 88 times, Liverpool wins 77, Draws 68
In looking at the team news for this one, central defender Victor Lindelof missed the win at Fulham in midweek due to his chronic back issues. Given that this might be a match that sees some squad rotation, he’s doubt on Sunday. Fellow defenders Brandon Williams and Phil Jones remain out, but both are just squad players anyway.
There are no other fitness concerns at this time.
Prediction: United 1, Liverpool 0
Recent trends, with both sides, just screams 1-0 Red Devils win; at least to us it does.
