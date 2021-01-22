Man United Team News vs Liverpool (FA Cup): Lindelof, Williams, Jones

January 22, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Share

Manchester United will next take on arch-rival Liverpool, for the second time in a week, at Old Trafford on Sunday. Last Sunday saw the two sides play to a goalless draw in the Premier League, and now they’re squaring off in the fourth round of the FA Cup competition.

United seem to be catching their rivals at the right time. Tonight saw the Reds lose at home to Burnley, and this is the first time they fell at home since 2017, a span of time that covered 68 matches and nearly 1,400 days. Also, Liverpool haven’t scored in Premier League play in well over 450 minutes

manchester united liverpool

Manchester United at Liverpool FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Kick off: 5:00 pm GMT, Sun. Jan 24

Starting XI Predictions: United     Liverpool

Team news: United     Liverpool

TV: BBC

Key Stat: United’s most common opponent in this competition is Liverpool, as they’ve met 17 times previously

Series History: United wins 88 times, Liverpool wins 77, Draws 68

.

In looking at the team news for this one, central defender Victor Lindelof missed the win at Fulham in midweek due to his chronic back issues. Given that this might be a match that sees some squad rotation, he’s doubt on Sunday. Fellow defenders Brandon Williams and Phil Jones remain out, but both are just squad players anyway.

There are no other fitness concerns at this time.

Prediction: United 1, Liverpool 0

Recent trends, with both sides, just screams 1-0 Red Devils win; at least to us it does.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports IllustratedChicago Tribune and SB NationFollow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Powered by
Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Liverpool, Manchester United

Speak Your Mind

en_USEnglish
en_USEnglish