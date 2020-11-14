Manchester United Team News: Lindelof, Shaw, Rashford

Getting a much needed win at Everton last weekend, Manchester United climbed up to 14th in the table at the international break. While that is still a quite dreadful spot for a club this size to be, they do have a game in hand on three others sides. (However, it doesn’t make that sound too much better).
Up next is a home league clash against West Bromwich Albion a week from today. So with the time off, let’s take a look at the very early team news for that one.
That Everton win came at a steep cost, with three players (Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw) all getting injured in that game.
Here’s the latest update on the fitness status of the troika, starting with the most important member of the triad, Marcus Rashford, MBE. He withdrew from the England squad for their two UEFA Nations League matches this week, due to his shoulder injury.
Back with United, he is a strong doubt to miss next weekend’s fixture. He posted the following message on his Twitter
I'll be back ?? Good luck boys ?????????
— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 13, 2020
As for Shaw, he’ll be out at least a month, and possibly, six weeks, due to a hamstring injury.
The United statement said that the English international and left back: “could miss upcoming Premier League games against West Brom, Southampton and West Ham, as well as Champions League clashes with Istanbul Basaksehir, Paris St Germain and RB Leipzig.”
Sadly, getting/being injured has been largely the story of Luke Shaw at Old Trafford. He’s spent a lot of time on the shelf since he moved over from Southampton FC in 2014.
United signed Alex Telles as cover in the summer transfer window, and now it looks like the Brazilian’s time has come. He’s recovered now after having tested positive for coronavirus.
Finally, some good news, and it’s regarding Lindelof. His back issue seems to just be a knock, and nothing serious. He told Fotbollskanalen: “The back feels okay. I’ve been having problems for a few weeks. I’ve struggled through the matches there’s been.
“It’s nice that I got a few days off now where there has only been treatment and I really tried to rest.”
Lindelof should be good to go for next weekend.
