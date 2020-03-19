Man United News: Victor Lindelof, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes

The coronavirus pandemic has brought all of world football down for the foreseeable future. Just today, the Premier League announced suspension of play until April 30, when they will re-evaluate. That said, there is still plenty of interesting Manchester United related news and notes to go over.
Let’s take a look at some of the news items trending in cyberspace right now during these very strange days and extremely uncertain times. We start with United central defender Victor Lindelof and midfielder Paul Pogba paying homage to footballers who have tested positive for COVID-19 while they continue training in isolation.
Lindelof wrote in caption on his Instagram video which you can see below:
Coach @PaulPogba at the PP Arena ? Get well soon @albinekdal. Stay safe everyone
The Swedish international is seeing Albin Ekdal jersey:
Coach @PaulPogba at the PP Arena ? Get well soon @albinekdal. Stay safe everyone ?
Pogba, sporting a Blaise Matuidi jersey, captioned his post with the following:
Supporting our Juventus and Sampdoria friends @blaisematuidiofficiel, @albinekdal and all athletes and people around the world who are facing this difficult moment. Be strong, #StayAtHome and be safe
New training camp is called
Quarantine PP Arena, open 24/7!
Having fun working at home ? with my brother @victorlindelof! (I know the cheeky ones will talk about the Juventus jersey I’m just supporting my friends … that’s all, nothing more).
Pogba, while wearing the jersey of his former club/one that he’s been heavily linked with a return to, made sure to include those comments as to pre-emptively head off any transfer rumors. Supporting the two players who have been stricken with COVID-19 is certainly a
Finally, Bruno Fernandes is already a legend among the United community. The reigning club and Premier League player of the month, he’s been a huge difference maker for MUFC. Here he is enjoying some fresh air and a little kickabout in the garden with his daughter:
It’s definitely an example all of us should follow, when the weather cooperates. Get out and enjoy the fresh air, with social distancing:
Bruno Fernandes having a kickabout in the garden with his daughter. [ig] ? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/pmQV23FYzN
— MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) March 19, 2020
That’s all for now, but we’ll be back later. Stay safe everyone and stay home if you can.
