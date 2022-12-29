Man United Team News: Lindelof, Martinez, Sancho, Dalot

A lot of questions surround Manchester United right now, but the most mysterious is probably the curious case of Jadon Sancho. All we know for sure is that he’s physically and mentally unfit to play right now, and that there is still no timetable for his return.

We’ve written about this plenty already, and if you would like to read an external link which covers everything we know so far, up today, you can go here. Sancho almost certainly won’t feature against Wolves on New Year’s Eve.

Manchester United vs Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Dec 31, 12:30pm GMT, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, UK

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Probability: Man United Win 51% Draw 26% Wolves Win 23%

PL Standings: Man United 5th 29pts Wolves 18th, 13pts

PL Form: Man United WWLWD Wolves WLLDL

United Team News

United have a few other injury concerns for this clash. Both Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay missed the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest due to an unspecified illness, so they are doubts for this match. Meanwhile Diogo Dalot (hamstring) could also miss out again.

Elsewhere, Lisandro Martinez returned to training with the Red Devils this midweek, even skipping the wedding of his national teammate, Nicolas Tagliafaco in order to do so.

It would not be surprising to see him return to the starting lineup here.

