Man United vs Aston Villa Team News: Lindelof, Grealish, Mings

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used his virtual press conference today as an opportunity to play down the transfer rumors linking his club to AFC Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake.
He reportedly told Ake, at the end of United’s 5-2 home win over the Cherries on Fourth of July: “we need a left-footed centre-back, so keep going.”
However, when the topic came up on Wednesday, Solskajer dismissed the transfer narrative, saying: “I’ve got seven centre-backs. I don’t know where that’s come from. We’re fine.”
Hard to disagree with that response- maybe the last position United to need to go shopping for is centre half. Tomorrow night brings a meeting with another reported transfer target, Aston Villa winger Jack Grealish.
Team News for Both Sides
With the exception of Jadon Sancho, Grealish is perhaps the player most linked with United this silly season. There had been some doubt the Villans skipper would play in this one, as he’s been dealing with some extreme tightness in his calves, but it appears now that he’ll be good to go.
The same goes for Tyrone Mings, who also had an issue with his calf. Reports state he’ll be good to go here. Matt Targett, Wesley and Tom Heaton won’t be available though as the trio is sidelined with long term injuries.
Solskjaer may have seven centre backs, but for this match he could be down for six, as Phil Jones remains out with a long term injur. Or perhaps it’s only five as Victor Lindelof had to be subbed off early against Bournemouth, due to a back complaint.
He was replaced by Eric Bailly, and now faces a late fitness test for this clash. Axel Tuanzebe is out for the season.
Manchester United at Aston Villa FYIs
Kickoff: Thurs July 9, 8:15 pm, Villa Park
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Premier League (UK) NBCSN (US)
Odds: Aston Villa win 17/2 Draw 17/4 Man United win 4/11
Aston Villa LLDLD Man United WWWWD
Position: Man United 5th, 55 points Aston Villa 18th, 27 points
Prediction: United 2, Bournemouth 0
Aston Villa have won just one of their last 42 Premier League meetings with Manchester United (D11 L30), and that W came in 2009.
