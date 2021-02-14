Man United News: Victor Lindelof, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire

You can probably waive goodbye to Manchester United’s Premier League title chances this season. Dropping points at West Bromwich Albion, the 19th team in the table, with a 1-1 draw, is not what a true league title contender does.
They’re now seven points behind Manchester City, who also have a game in hand on them. Meanwhile City just broke the record for consecutive wins, at a time when their best player in every position group is out injured. Hard to fathom United, or anybody for that matter, catching City. For part two of our United news and notes go here.
On the plus side, United go back second in the table, and their away unbeaten in the Premier League streak is now up to 19. This ties them with Oct. 2004-Oct. 2005 Chelsea, and puts them just eight behind Apr. 2003 to Apr. 2004 Arsenal.
Still that’s little solace, in a game where three points were there for the taking. United’s lone goal came from Bruno Fernandes, and once again, it was a real beauty. It’s goal of the month level pretty, just like his last scoring strike.
Where would United be without their Portugese magnifico.
Victor Lindelof took a lot of criticism today from United supporters and football pundits alike, as this was far from his best performance.
However, it looks like he clearly got fouled with no call, and the United fan community on social media was livid about it. Here’s a photo of the controversial challenge, which led to the Baggies only goal:
Of course, you win some, you lose some, in regards to controversial tackles. If you look back at some calls that went United’s way…(see below).
It’s no wonder that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer contended, during his postmatch interview, a lack of consistency and understandable standards existing in the officiating this season.
Of course, Solskjaer was lamenting the calls that went against his side this season, as was team captain Harry Maguire. The central defender had a chance to potentially score the game winning goal, but his shot hit the post.
The man of the match gave the following interview in postgame, and some of what he said was certainly unintentional comedic fodder.
"I was so certain it was a penalty. It seems the decisions at the moment are going against us"
