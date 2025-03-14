We have good Leny Yoro news and bad Leny Yoro news. Bad news first, two days ago, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim ruled the French central defender out of the Thursday Europa League clash with Real Sociedad and the Sunday Premier League fixture at Leicester City.

“No, ( Leny Yoro ) is not long-term,” Amorim said of the 19-year-old’s ankle problem. “Leny cannot play this game and the other game (Leicester City).”

Leicester City vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. March 16, 5:30 pm, King Power Stadium, Leicester, UK

Man United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Position, Form: Leicester City 19th, 17 pts, LLLLL Manchester United 14th, 34 pts, WLLDWD

Google Result Probability: Leicester City 22% Draw 25% Manchester United 53%

Man United Team News

So Yoro should be fine to come back after the international break. Elsewhere Harry Maguire (unspecified issue) faces a late fitness test in order to make the squad this weekend. “Harry cannot play this one,” Amorim said in the run-up to the 4-1 win over Sociedad.

“I hope to have him for Sunday [against Leicester].” Amorim provided one more update on Wednesday, saying that it was “too soon” for Mason Mount (thigh) to return. He should be back after the internationals, like Leny Yoro.

Elsewhere Patrick Dorgu is suspended, and then finally, Jonny Evans, Altay Bayindir, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo all remain sidelined long-term.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

