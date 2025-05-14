The last thing that Manchester United need right now is more injuries, but that’s exactly what they have going on with defender Leny Yoro. His ankle is messed up again. Manager Ruben Amorim said on Sunday: “He had that problem at the beginning of the season. We hope it’s not too serious. I don’t want to say too much, but maybe it’s not a big deal.”

Consider Leny Yoro a doubt, at best, for Friday night against Chelsea. Yoro, who was seen limping on his left side as he exited the loss to West Ham on Sunday, missed out on training today.

Chelsea FC vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Friday May 16, 8:15 BST, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Chelsea FC Previews: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Premier League Standing: Chelsea FC 5th, 63 pts Manchester United 16th, 39 pts

Google Result Probability: Man United win 11% Draw 17% Chelsea FC 71%

Man United Team News

Maybe Leny Yoro has seen his 2024-25 season come to an end now? That is too bad because his debut season at United took forever to even get started, due to that nasty ankle injury that he suffered in the preseason, against Arsenal, in Los Angeles. We’ll await an update tomorrow.

Also missing out on training today was Matthijs de Ligt, who has what’s been reported to be a knee issue. He suffered the injury in the loss to Brentford and he’s been sidelined ever since.

The news is better for Diogo Dalot, who did train, but only individually today. He’s doubtful for Friday. Elsewhere Toby Collyer and Jonny Evans returned to training today. Ayden Heaven, however, did not.

