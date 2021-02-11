Manchester United Draw Leicester City in the FA Cup Quarterfinals

Manchester United and Leicester City, a match-up of the teams currently second and third in the Premier League table, will meet in the FA Cup quarterfinals. The sixth round draw, in the world’s oldest domestic cup competition, has just been completed, and the meeting between the Foxes and the Red Devils appears to be headliner tie.
United and Leicester met on the Championship Sunday last season, in a clash with a UEFA Champions League slot at stake. United won 2-0.
Full FA Cup Quarterfinal Draws
Barnsley/Chelsea FC vs Sheffield United
Leicester City vs Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton FC
Everton FC vs Manchester City
Looking at the full fixture list above, Everton vs City is another clash that really stands out. Provided Chelsea get past Barnsley FC today, the entire eight team field will be composed of sides that were in the top flight last season. AFC Bournemouth would, in this scenario, be the only quarter-finalist from the Championship level.
