Manchester United Draw Leicester City in the FA Cup Quarterfinals

February 11, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Share

fa cup

Manchester United and Leicester City, a match-up of the teams currently second and third in the Premier League table, will meet in the FA Cup quarterfinals. The sixth round draw, in the world’s oldest domestic cup competition, has just been completed, and the meeting between the Foxes and the Red Devils appears to be headliner tie.

United and Leicester met on the Championship Sunday last season, in a clash with a UEFA Champions League slot at stake. United won 2-0.

Full FA Cup Quarterfinal Draws

Barnsley/Chelsea FC vs Sheffield United

Leicester City vs Manchester United

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton FC

Everton FC vs Manchester City

Looking at the full fixture list above, Everton vs City is another clash that really stands out. Provided Chelsea get past Barnsley FC today, the entire eight team field will be composed of sides that were in the top flight last season. AFC Bournemouth would, in this scenario, be the only quarter-finalist from the Championship level.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports IllustratedChicago Tribune and SB NationFollow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Powered by
Filed Under: Chelsea, Football/Soccer, Manchester City, Manchester United, Southampton

Speak Your Mind

en_USEnglish
en_USEnglish